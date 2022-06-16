KMC becomes first ULB in Andhra Pradesh to launch WhatsApp chatbot

It will provide information on public grievances, tax payment and other municipal services

Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah and Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej launching the WhatsApp chatbot in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) has become the first Urban Local Body (ULB) in Andhra Pradesh to launch a WhatssApp chatbot with the number 9100030250, enabling quick and authentic communication with the authorities.

Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah and Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej launched the chatbot on Thursday and said that the services were introduced for public convenience.

The chatbot is designed to provide information on a range of municipal services including public grievances, registrations, tax payments, town planning, feedback and suggestions, media point, ongoing works, knowing their secretariat or to know their corporation and etc.

“The launch of the chatbot is an important step for municipal administration as it functions 24X7 on 365 days a year,” said Mr. Bhargav Tej.

The citizens can use the chatbot in both English and Telugu languages. The chatbot number comes with a greenstick for fast authentication and it saves the names of the people automatically in the contact list.

The chatbot can send alert messages to the officers concerned about public grievance or action that needs to be taken immediately. The chatbot has been designed and developed by the Amaravathi Sofware Innovations Private Limited.