KMC asks shop owners to remove their temporary kiosks from shopping complex

January 05, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - KURNOOL

Abiding by the Andhra Pradesh High Court orders in the U-Corn Shopping Complex common areas occupation case, the Kurnool Municipal Corporation(KMC) has asked owners of unauthorisedly-run shops to shift their ware from the premises, Town Planner Pradeep Kumar has said.

Following this, one of the shop owners in the common areas of the private shopping complex, owned by Mohammed Khan, threatened to commit suicide by dousing himself with petrol on Tuesday afternoon, but the police and municipal officials stopped him.

When contacted, the Town Planner told The Hindu that the court had ordered removal of the temporary shops built with tin sheets in the circulating area and underneath the staircase (common areas) that were not regularised under the Building Regularisation Scheme or Building Penalisation Scheme (built before August 2019).

“In this case, the building had illegally leased them out to the shop owners, who should not have accepted that,” Mr. Pradeep said.

While the permanent shop owners and temporary shop owners were making diametrically opposite demands regarding those temporary kiosks, the Municipal Corproation was determined to implement the court order and not risk the safety of people coming to that complex, he added.