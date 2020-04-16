K.M. Hospitals sealed as founder tests positive for COVID-19

All the patients treated by K.M. Ismail Hussain, founder of K.M. Hospitals, located opposite Osmania College, in the city were asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

The advisory came in the wake of the authorities declaring Dr. Hussain positive for coronavirus on Wednesday after his death on Tuesday.

District Collector G. Veerapandian on Thursday appealed to all the patients and attendants who had come to the hospital between March 20 and April 11 to get themselves checked and seek advice by contacting the phone number 8333988955.

Dr. Hussain (76) was initially said to have died of heart-attack. But later, his samples tested positive for COVID-19. The authorities sealed the hospital and shifted the patients to the Government General Hospital.

Many from Telangana

Many patients from Alampur and Gadwal in Telangana had visited the hospital, and hence, as a precautionary measure, they were asked to check their health condition.

Meanwhile, the relaxation in lockdown was reduced to 3 hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The district Collector said that anyone moving out without a face mask would be penalised. In the red zones, all essential items, including groceries and medicines, were being supplied at the doorstep of the residents.

With the results of 1,137 samples received till 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the total number of positive cases was 115 in the district. There were two deaths so far and one person was discharged. The results of 1,026 samples were awaited. Due to slowing down of the testing process in the State, no new result was received till 6 p.m. on Thursday.