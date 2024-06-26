KLU’s 12-day jamboree for NCC cadets concludes

The sprawling campus of K.L. Deemed to be University (KLU) reverberated with energy on June 26 (Wednesday), marking the conclusion of a 12-day jamboree which provided a platform for NCC cadets of various states to exchange ideas and culture.

The series of activities conducted at the camp as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme, beginning on June 15, saw around 600 participants from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, among other states.

The camp commandant Col. S.M. Chandrasekhar said the cadets in traditional attire showcased their respective State culture. The NCC cadets from Guntur won the championship trophy.

Camp commandant C.S. Siddhu said the camp aimed to enhance interaction between students of diverse cultures from different states, thus promoting greater mutual understanding among them.

KLU Vice-Chancellor G. Pardhasaradhy Varma, Pro-Vice-Chancellors A.V. S. Prasad and N. Venkatram, Registrar K. Subbarao, Dean-Student Welfare K.R.S. Prasad and others participated.