KLU studentsland plum jobs

Three students of KL deemed to be University, Ganji William Carey, Nuthanapati Laya Sree and Rohith Jatla, have bagged jobs offering Rs. 20.62 Lakhs Per Annum, in the campus recruitment drive that saw the participation of the representatives of dream companies and super dream companies. All three of them are from the Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) department.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor Saradhi Varma said students has secured 3022 job offers by reputed companies so far. He said students were imparted special training to make-them industry-ready and their level of efficiency reflected in the kind of jobs being offered to them. Dr. Varma said the KLU endeavour was to eye bigger jobs for students in the days to come. More than 1,000 students were being paid stipend by companies where they were absorbed as interns, he informed.

The institution president Koneru Satyanarayana, Deans and heads of various departments congratulated the achievers.