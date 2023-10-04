HamberMenu
KLU students land jobs with salary package of ₹50 lakh a year, says V-C

October 04, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Seven students from Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed to be University have landed jobs in American cloud computing company Nutanix with a salary package of ₹50.57 LPA, according to Vice-Chancellor G. Parthasaradhy Varma.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday (October 3), Mr. Parthasaradhy said four of the students are from the Vijayawada campus and three from the Hyderabad campus.

The selected students from Vaddeswarama campus in Guntur district are M. Sujita Lakshmi, Rangu Ushasri, M. Jahnavi Lakshmi and V. Sravya Chandana. They are pursuing their final year in computer science engineering.

He attributed the students’ success to the professional efficiency and expertise of the deans and the directors of various departments and the relentless efforts of the faculty members.

Dean-placements N.B.V. Prasad, director-admissions J. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

