KLU students bag plum job offers in placement drive

More MNCs expected to visit campus soon, says official

Students of KLU Deemed University campuses in Vijayawada and Hyderabad have bagged more than 3,000 job offers in national and international companies in campus placements during 2021, according to university’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor N. Venkatram.

Representatives of top companies such as Amazon, Deloitte, AND, Axile, Optum and NCR participated in the recruitment drive and selected students from B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA. BBA and B.Sc UG and PG courses, Mr. Venkatram said. While 526 students had been selected for Dream companies, 906 landed jobs in Super Dream companies.

He said MBA students were offered ₹10 lakh annual package, while those pursuing M. Tech bagged an annual package of ₹15 lakh.

The highest annual salary offered so far was ₹25 lakh, he said, and informed that representatives of more than 20 multi-national companies were expected to visit the university to conduct campus placement drive.

University’s Placement Dean S. Venkateswarlu said students who register their names for placements were given special training. The academic curriculum was designed to groom the students into all-round personalities. He said besides national companies, students were made to undergo a six-month internship in German, Japanese, American and Taiwanese companies.

He said despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, students were given training in the online mode and even the campus recruitment drive was conducted in the virtual mode.

Dean, International Campus Placement, N.B.V. Prasad, Placement Director Sravan Babu, Director (Admissions) J. Srinivasa Rao participated.