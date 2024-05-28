ADVERTISEMENT

KLU student wins four gold medals in Asian Powerlifting Championship

Published - May 28, 2024 11:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of K.L. Deemed to be University (KLU) G. Pardhasaradhy Varma on May 28 announced 100% fee waiver for Shaik Shabeena, a BBA first-year student, who bagged four gold medals in powerlifting championship.

In a statement, Dr. Varma said that Ms. Shabeena created a record by winning the gold medals in the 84 kg junior category, in all the three sections of squat, bench lift and deadlift, besides winning the overall championship at the Asian Powerlifting Championship held in Hong Kong from May 6 to 11.

At a felicitation programme held at the university campus, Dr. Varma congratulated Ms. Shabeena for her achievement, while associate dean (Sports) K. Harikishore announced the 100% fee waiver for her. Registrar K. Subbarao, dean in-charge for student welfare wing K.R.S. Prasad and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US