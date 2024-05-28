GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KLU student wins four gold medals in Asian Powerlifting Championship

Published - May 28, 2024 11:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of K.L. Deemed to be University (KLU) G. Pardhasaradhy Varma on May 28 announced 100% fee waiver for Shaik Shabeena, a BBA first-year student, who bagged four gold medals in powerlifting championship.

In a statement, Dr. Varma said that Ms. Shabeena created a record by winning the gold medals in the 84 kg junior category, in all the three sections of squat, bench lift and deadlift, besides winning the overall championship at the Asian Powerlifting Championship held in Hong Kong from May 6 to 11.

At a felicitation programme held at the university campus, Dr. Varma congratulated Ms. Shabeena for her achievement, while associate dean (Sports) K. Harikishore announced the 100% fee waiver for her. Registrar K. Subbarao, dean in-charge for student welfare wing K.R.S. Prasad and others were present.

