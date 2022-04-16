KLU student qualifies for World Junior Cup (Rifle/Pistol)

M. Uma Mahesh bags bronze medal in qualifying event in which 780 candidates took part

Maddineni Uma Mahesh, a student pursuing first year of Engineering course in KL deemed to be University, has qualified for World Junior Cup (Rifle/Pistol), scheduled to be organised from May 8 to 20 in Germany by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

At a press conference, KLU Vice-Chancellor Saradhy Varma said it was a matter of immense pride that a student of their institution was representing the country in the 10-metres air rifle category. Of the 780 candidates who participated in the qualifying event for the world cup, Umashankar scored 628 points and bagged a bronze medal in the juniors’ segment, he informed.

Achievements

Speaking about his achievements, he said at a young age of 17, he was selected for the Indian seniors’ team and he was also selected to represent Andhra Pradesh in the 10-meters air rifle/pistol event in Under-19 category at Khelo India scheduled to be held in Haryana from June 4. In the last three years, he had won more than 30 medals in different events, he said.

The University’s Administrative Director J. Srinivasa Rao said the institution was creating superior infrastructure facilities to encourage students who were interested in pursuing their goals in sports.

Sports Associate Dean Harikishore said the University would encourage students who were good in sports and other activities.

Uma Mahesh, who was felicitated on the occasion, said the university had extended 100% fee concession in sports quota and had been very supportive. He thanked his parents and teachers for extending their support in the best possible way.