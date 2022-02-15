KLU recognised for quality internships

February 15, 2022 18:52 IST

The deemed-to-be-university has received ‘Certification of Excellence’ from Internshala

The KL Deemed-to-be University has received a ‘Certification of Excellence’ from Internshala, a prominent internship and online training platform. The university has ranked first in Andhra Pradesh in Internshala’s Annual Rankings-2021 among an all-India participation of over 1,100 universities.

The annual rankings, given in association with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), recognise the efforts of higher educational institutes in placing their students in distinguished companies to augment an early career boost for their students.

In the last two years, the coronavirus pandemic has drastically reshaped the processes of recruitment and internships. Between quickly adapting to the newly hybrid and remote model, and connecting national and international companies to the GenZ talent, KL Deemed-to-be University has ensured an uninterrupted cycle of practical and classroom learning for students.

The ‘Certificate of Excellence’ comes in recognition of the university ranking first in Andhra Pradesh, top 10 in the south zone and top 30 at the national level acknowledged the well-paid internships secured by the students. The students have interned at companies in the likes of Uber Eats, United Nations Volunteer, Snapdeal, and AllinOne Cyberteam Private Limited, among others. The duration of the internships ranged from one to six months, based on the industry, company and the students’ work ethics and style.

Vice-Chancellor G. PardhaSaradhi Varma said the recognition reflected the culture of education imparted by the institution. “The thrust is on striking a balance between on-field and theoretical learning in accordance with the contemporary needs,” he said.