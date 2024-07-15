K.L. Rao’s birth anniversary observed in Vijayawada

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, finding fault with the previous government, alleged that the irrigation and drinking water requirements of the State were grossly neglected during the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister took part in the 122nd birth anniversary celebrations of KL. Rao, noted engineer, here on Monday.

Mr. Ramanaidu, addressing the gathering, said that the previous YSRCP regime made a mess of things and grossly neglected the Polavaram project which resulted in damage to the diaphragm wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not just Polavaram but other irrigation projects have also suffered the same fate, he said adding that the Water Resources Department (WRD) retrograded 20 years due to the haphazard decisions made by the previous YSRCP government.

The Minister said that the government will celebrate the birth anniversaries of Dr. K.L. Rao, Sir Arthur Cotton, Mokshagundam Visweswaraiah and Sri Ramakrishnaiah every year, hereafter.

After garlanding the statue of Dr. K.L. Rao, the Minister lauded him as the ‘Jala Bharata Bhagya Vidhata’ and ‘Apara Bhageeratha’ who had developed the irrigation sector in the country with his acumen, knowledge and patriotism.

Many gravity dams, arch dams, concrete dams, power generating projects, and multi-purpose projects were developed in the country without any foreign support and it was possible only due to Dr. K.L. Rao, the Minister said.

Retired senior engineers R. Satish Kumar, B.S.S. Srinivas Yadav, M.V. Krishna Rao, K.V. Krishna Rao, and Maruthi Prasad were felicitated on the occasion. Government Advisor M. Venkateswara Rao, Engineer-in-Chief (Admin) K. Srinivas and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.