KL deemed varsity launches B.Sc Computer Science course

‘Cyber security, data science and artificial intelligence will be offered as part of the course’

‘Cyber security, data science and artificial intelligence will be offered as part of the course’

Students pursuing a course in B.Sc Computer Science have many job opportunities on a par with engineering students, said Wipro national officer Lavanam.

He was speaking after launching the B.Sc Computer Science course in KL Deemed to be University, along with Oracle Product Development director Sarath, on Thursday.

Mr. Lavanam said after completion of a B.Sc Honors course, the students could either go for a job or explore the many higher education opportunities available internationally. Pointing to the fact that major changes had taken place in science and technology post COVID-19 pandemic, he said the course would help students penetrate the digitised world.

Mr. Sarath said students would excel if they developed skills in cyber security, data science and artificial intelligence.

Vice-Chancellor Saradhi Varma said specialities in cyber security, data science and artificial intelligence would be offered as part of the new course. The efforts of the institution were aimed at reaching out to more number of students through additional courses, he said.

Later, a wall poster and website on the course were launched.

The event was attended by pro-chancellor Jagannadha Rao, director of admissions J. Srinivasa Rao, director of international relations Kishore Babu, dean of placements Prasad, College of Science principal Subrahmanyam, faculty and students.