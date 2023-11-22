KL Deemed to be University to organise 13th convocation on November 25

November 22, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

President of Italy-based The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) Quarraisha Abdool Karim will be the chief guest at the 13th convocation of the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University), scheduled to be held on November 25.

At a press conference on November 21 (Tuesday), university Vice-Chancellor G. Partha Saradhy Varma said that Bharat Ratna awardee and honorary Professor of the Indian Institute of Science and the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru, C.N.R. Rao, JNCASR president G. U. Kulkarni and Telugu film actor and industrialist Murali Mohan will be the guests of honour.

A total of 4,465 students will receive degrees at the convocation. Of them 219 students will receive Ph.D degrees, 449 of them will receive PG degrees and 3797 of receive under-graduate degrees.

Elaborating the course-wise segregation, he said the degrees that would be awarded to the passing-out batch included 111 MBA students, 51 M. Tech students, 40 Law students, 2107 B. Tech students, 29 B. Arch students, 14 B. Pharm students, 48 BCA, 310 BBA, 26 B. Com., 22 BHM, 19 B. Sc VC, 28 BA, 6 BFA, 22 M. Sc-Chemistry, 10 M. Sc F&C. and 63 MCA degrees. Thirty gold medals, 29 silver medals and cash awards will also be presented to candidates who have secured first and second ranks respectively, he added.

Speaking about the achievements of the institution, Dr. Varma said to inspire students to opt for research, the KLU had started a new initiatives such as “Lab taken to Class” and “Flipped Learning” to facilitate better teaching-learning process.

Registrar K. Subbarao, Pro-Vice-Chancellors A.V.S. Prasad and N. Venkatram also spoke. Director of Admissions J. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

Principal, College of Sciences K. Subramanyam will the chief convener of the convocation. Dean, Management and Humanities M. Kishore Babu and others will coordinate the event.