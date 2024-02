February 18, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The KL Deemed to be University has been presented the ‘Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Award’ in the ‘Skill Diversity Outreach’ category by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Kolkata, said the institution’s Vice-Chancellor G. Parthasaradhy Varma on Sunday. Dean, Planning and Development, V. Rajesh from KLU received the award.