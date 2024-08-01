K.L. Deemed to be University opens Fintech Innovation Lab on its campus

Financial technology (Fintech) is creating new job opportunities and projects not only for the financial sector but for every segment, from consumers to financial institutions and new entrants, to regulators, said Fintech Council Of India (FCI) Board member Sreenivasan Poornaiya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the students of K.L. Deemed to be University after inaugurating a Fintech Innovation Laboratory established on the campus on July 31 (Wednesday), he said fintech offers many opportunities to governments, from making their financial systems more efficient and competitive to broadening access to financial services, thus creating new Jobs for Engineering graduates. “It is a new technology that seeks to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services,” he said.

K. L. Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Parthasarathi Varma said recognising the fact that modern technology was breaking new ground, the institution had integrated fintech with computer science and MBA wings. He said over 500 students from the university had received the World Fintech Council’s certificates and badges for excellence, along with internship in various Fintech courses offered by the Fintech Council of India.

Pro-Chancellors A.V. S. Prasad, K. Rajasekhara Rao and N. Venkat Ram, Registrar K. Subbarao, Dean-Skill Development, Student Progression A. Srinadh, Dean-Placement N.B.V. Prasad, KL Chief CEO Haribabu and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.