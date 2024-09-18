KL Deemed to be University, NSDC to launch Future Skills Center of Excellence

KL Deemed to be University on September 18 (Wednesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at a programme in New Delhi to establish a ‘Future Skills Center of Excellence‘ on KL Education Foundation (KLEF) campus at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district.

The centre will comprise 11 segments, headed by major companies such as AWS (Cloud Technologies), Microsoft, Cisco, Palo Alto, Juniper, BluePrism, UiPath, Unity (AR/VR/MR), ABB, Schneider Electric and AMD Xilinx. Designed to train up to 6,000 students a semester, these segments aim to provide students with hands-on experience on state-of-the-art technologies; global certifications; and practical projects, which will boost their job prospects globally.

“This collaboration transcends traditional infrastructure, it is about cultivating ecosystems that propel innovation and skill development tailored for the digital era. We are nurturing our students to emerge as leaders, not just participants, in the global technology landscape,” said G.P.S. Varma, vice-chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, highlighting the significance of the initiative.

Chairman of All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) T.G. Sitharam, vice-president of the NSDC Nitin Kapoor, CEO of Cambridge University Press Peter Philips, CEO of Athnotech Kiran Rajanna and senior officials from the institute were present during the signing of the agreement.

