GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KL Deemed to be University, NSDC to launch Future Skills Center of Excellence

Published - September 18, 2024 06:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

KL Deemed to be University on September 18 (Wednesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at a programme in New Delhi to establish a ‘Future Skills Center of Excellence‘ on KL Education Foundation (KLEF) campus at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district.

The centre will comprise 11 segments, headed by major companies such as AWS (Cloud Technologies), Microsoft, Cisco, Palo Alto, Juniper, BluePrism, UiPath, Unity (AR/VR/MR), ABB, Schneider Electric and AMD Xilinx. Designed to train up to 6,000 students a semester, these segments aim to provide students with hands-on experience on state-of-the-art technologies; global certifications; and practical projects, which will boost their job prospects globally.

“This collaboration transcends traditional infrastructure, it is about cultivating ecosystems that propel innovation and skill development tailored for the digital era. We are nurturing our students to emerge as leaders, not just participants, in the global technology landscape,” said G.P.S. Varma, vice-chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, highlighting the significance of the initiative.

Chairman of All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) T.G. Sitharam, vice-president of the NSDC Nitin Kapoor, CEO of Cambridge University Press Peter Philips, CEO of Athnotech Kiran Rajanna and senior officials from the institute were present during the signing of the agreement.

Published - September 18, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.