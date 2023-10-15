HamberMenu
KL deemed to be University gets ₹7 crore Central grant for research project

A project titled ‘Purse’ made by the scientists of the university has been selected by the Department of Science and Technology, says Vice-Chancellor G. Pardhasaradhy Varma

October 15, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma
KL deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor G. Pardhasaradhy Varma with the scientists from the institution whose project has been selected by the Department of Science and Technology, on the university campus in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor G. Pardhasaradhy Varma has said that the institution has received funds to the tune of ₹7 crore from the Union Department of Science and Technology to take forward its research projects.

At a press conference here, Mr. Pardhasaradhy Varma said that in response to the invitation of the Department of Science and Technology to send projects designed by scientists from government and private universities and engineering colleges, 13 universities and many engineering colleges from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had sent their projects.

A project titled ‘Purse’ by a team of scientists from the KL deemed to be University has been selected and the Centre has sanctioned ₹7 crore for it, he said, complimenting the team members for their achievement.

Dean- Research and Development wing Jaikumar Singh said the team of scientists from the ECE Department comprised B.T. P. Madhav, Vivek Nathan, Srinivasa Babu and Arun Metha, K. Swapna and Mehmud from Department of Physics.

Dr. Singh said the university had taken up the expansion of the existing research centre with the funds received from the government and had equipped the place with state-of-the-art tools that would be of immense use for students to carry out their research projects.

Stating that the new facility could be utilised by research scholars in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said it was a matter of pride that the institution was selected for this segment.

University pro-vice-chancellors A.V.S. Prasad and N. Venkat Ram, registrar K. Subbarao, head of the ECE Department M. Suman and others were present.

