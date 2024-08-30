GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KL Deemed to be University gets 22nd rank in NIRF-2024

The national ranking reflected the university’s comprehensive education policy, says its vice-chancellor Parthasaradhy Varma

Published - August 30, 2024 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

K.L. Deemed to be University’s campuses in Vijayawada and Hyderabad have achieved 22nd rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2024, said its vice-chancellor Parthasaradhy Varma.

At a press conference here on August 30, Friday, Dr. Parthasaradhy said the ranking methodology is based on broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions, covering areas of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

He said it was a matter of pride that among the total 6,517 higher educational institutions in the race, including Engineering colleges, Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology, the deemed university had secured 22nd rank and claimed that it reflected KLU’s comprehensive education policy.

The University’s Placements Dean N.B.V. Prasad said campus placements were in progress and four students had secured jobs in PayPal with an annual package of ₹35 lakh, while four other students were selected by JP Morgan with an annual package of ₹20 lakh.

Director, Admissions, J. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

