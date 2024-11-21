 />
Kisori Vikasam important for bright future of adolescent girls: NTR Dist. Incharge Collector

Published - November 21, 2024 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kisori Vikasam-2 programme will lay the foundation for the bright and healthy future of a girl child, and all officials should work in coordination towards the successful implementation of the programme, said NTR District In Charge Collector Nidhi Meena.

Expressing happiness at the re-launch of the programme at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Ms. Nidhi said all the officers, who had come for training here, should strive towards the overall development of a girl child. The programme is aimed at overall development of adolescent girls and to make them financial independent.

As part of Kisori Vikasam, girls’ associations would be formed in every village to discuss and raise awareness about issues plaguing them and promote physical and mental health, the In Charge Collector said, adding that self-defence camps, awareness programmes on digital security and cyber crimes would also be held.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Ramakrishna said awareness should be raised on human trafficking and drug menace among adolescent girls. He explained about the various existing laws for children, including The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

District Women and Child Development Officer G. Umadevi spoke about the steps needed to be taken for decreasing dropout rates among girls, preventing anaemia and raising awareness among girl children about child marriages.

Published - November 21, 2024 07:57 am IST

