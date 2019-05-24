Kishore Deo trails in Araku Lok Sabha seat

Making her electoral debut, YSR Congress Party candidate Goddeti Madhavi is poised to register an impressive victory from Araku (ST) Parliamentary constituency. She secured an unassailable lead of 2.08 lakh votes.

She was set to defeat old warhorse, six-time MP and former Union Minister V. Kishore Chandra Deo, who was fielded by the TDP after he shifted from the Congress.

Interestingly, Mr. Deo’s daughter Shruti Devi (Congress) polled 16,820 votes as against 16,643 by BJP’s Viswanadha Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy when last reports came in.

Ms. Madhavi, a contract physical education teacher in an ITDA school, who quit the job to enter active politics, banked on her experience as the daughter of former Chintapalle MLA and CPI leader the late G. Demudu and the popularity of YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for her victory. “I wanted to serve people as my father was involved in several struggles. Later, Mr. Reddy’s determination to develop the tribal areas and serve people with commitment like his late father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy inspired me to join YSRCP,” she told The Hindu. She said people overwhelmingly reposed faith in the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stand against mining

During campaigning, she promised that her party would not allow bauxite mining, improve drinking water supply and road connectivity in tribal areas and stop dilution of Regulation 1 of 70 Land Transfer Act. The rejection of applications for forest land rights during the TDP rule prominently figured during her electioneering. Mr. Deo had to face a humiliating defeat for the second term in a row. He lost the 2014 elections. Kothapalli Geeta (YSRCP) had won by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes over TDP’s Gummadi Sandhyarani. Araku Parliamentary constituency, spread over 450 km, is the second largest after Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. It consists of Araku and Paderu (Visakhapatnam), Palakonda (Srikakulam), Rampachodavaram (East Godavari), Kurupam, Parvathipuram and Salur (Vizianagaram district).