Kishan Reddy slams YSRCP govt.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Centre gave about ₹1 lakh crore for the development of Andhra Pradesh and was committed to improving the living standards of the people of Rayalaseema through a host of welfare schemes.

Addressing the party’s Rayalaseema zone virtual rally ‘Jan Samved’ from Hyderabad, Mr. Kishan Reddy while the Centre extended its cooperation, the YSR Congress Party government’s actions affected the State’s profile. Also, corruption has become rampant, he alleged.

He said the State was witnessing ‘police rule’ and expressed regret that Rayalaseema remained backward in spite of the fact that a majority of the Chief Ministers hailed from the region.

The Union Minister said the BJP had supported bifurcation not due to political rivalry but to ensure balanced development. However, Rayalaseema continued to be neglected as due priority was not given to irrigation projects and industrialisation.

‘Historic decisions’

Mr. Kishan Reddy asserted that Kashmir has been peaceful and progressing well since the abrogation of Articles 35 A and 370 of the Constitution, which had vitiated law and order and deprived citizens of their rights instead of facilitating inclusive development.

He also claimed that by declaring instant triple talaq as illegal, the NDA-2 government liberated nine crore Muslims from the social evil and that the Citizenship Amendment Act was like a boon for non-Muslim minorities who faced repression in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Central government has also been firmly dealing with terrorist activities being fomented from across the borders.

On the industrial front, India has become an attractive destination for investments and the government was focused on the task of strengthening the fundamentals of the economy with due focus on boosting the manufacturing sector, Mr. Kishan Reddy said.

About 240 archaic laws which hampered the development of the nation were repealed. The vexatious Ayodhya dispute was settled through the Supreme Court, he dded.