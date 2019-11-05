Kishan Reddy orders action-taken report on morphing case

Union Minister for State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has asked the authorities concerned to immediately look into a formal complaint lodged by S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) vice-chairman, and submit an action-taken report.

Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, in a letter addressed to the Minister on Monday, alleged that his name was being misused and pictures morphed to stoke enmity between groups of people and damage the reputation of NYKS.

Observing that the NYKS was a one-of-its-kind grass root level youth organisation, Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said a few Twitter handles, a website and a YouTube channel were out to tarnish its image by morphing his images and posting misleading content under the name ‘VishnuLeaks’.

The NYKS leader sought legal action against these social media networking platforms. They include Twitter handles @Telugu360, @Andhrapolitica, @TheNameIsBalu, @doragaaru, @AjayThonti, @Nani77824543, theSatyagrahi, @Undertake499, @Himakarkonda3 and @Lakki_tweets, website www.Telugu360.com and YouTube channel TakeOne Media.

Responding to the complaint, the Minister asked the authorities to verify the contents in the complaint and submit an action-taken report.