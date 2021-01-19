Kisan Sabha plans protests across A.P. coinciding with Delhi tractor rally

‘We will also step up stir against amendments to Electricity Act’

Members of the All India Kisan Sabha(AIKS) are planning to organise a strike across the State coinciding with the Delhi tractor rally on the Republic Day to exert pressure on the Centre to take back the farm laws.

Taking part in a roundtable here on Monday, Communist Party of India(CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna said members of the AIKS, the farmers’ wing of the CPI, would intensify the agitation in the State in support of the farmers who have been organising a peaceful protest for about two months in over 20,000 centres in 22 States in the country, drawing global attention.

Even after nine rounds of talks, the Centre remained stubborn and refused to repeal the laws, passed in the most “undemocratic” manner without taking on board the opinion of States, though agriculture was a ‘state subject’, he lamented.

The party-led AIKS would also step up stir against amendments to the Electricity Act, the CPI leader added.

‘It is a hangman’s noose’

The ruling YSR Congress Party in the State was forcing the farmers to accept metering of farm pump sets, which would prove to be a hangman’s noose for the farmers in the long run, said AIKS national vice-president Ravula Venkaiah.

The move was aimed at dilution of the free power scheme sooner than later, Mr. Venkaiah alleged.

Andhra Pradesh Farmers Unions Federation Secretary Ch.Koti Reddy, TDP farmers’ wing leaders R.Radhakrishna Naidu and N.Chandrasekar and Kisan Congress leader E.Srinivasa Reddy also addressed the conference chaired by CPI SPSR Nellore district secretary Ch Prabhakar.