Andhra Pradesh

Kisan Rail special trains transported 1,725 tonnes of mangoes since April 17, says official

The Waltair Division has carried 1,725 tonnes of mangoes to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi, through seven Kisan Rail special trains since April 17. The division is running parcel special trains and Kisan specials to boost the income of farmers, by providing hassle-free, safe and speedy transport services of agricultural produce, despite the pandemic situation.

The Kisan Rail special trains are being operated from Vizianagaram for transportation of mangoes on alternate days. On Wednesday, the train carried 376 tonnes of mangoes, which is the highest-ever loading for a single train in the history of East Coast Railway(E Co R), according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the efforts of the staff and appealed to the farmers, traders and exporters to utilise the opportunity of the special trains for safe and speedy transportation of the fruit stocks.

