Kisan Rail special trains from Vizianagaram to New Delhi from April 17

Time-tabled ‘Kisan Rail’ parcel express trains will be operated from Vizianagaram, the nodal point for transportation of mangoes from this region, to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi, by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

Train no. 00851 Vizianagaram-Adarsh Nagar(Delhi) Kisan Rail parcel special train will leave Vizianagaram, on every alternate day with effect from April 17 at 4 a.m. to reach Adarsh Nagar on the next day at 5.30 p.m.

In the return direction, 00852 Adarsh Nagar-Vizianagaram Kisan Rail Parcel Special Train will leave Adarsh Nagar on every alternate day with effect from April 19 at 2 a.m. to arrive in Vizianagaram at 12.30 p.m. on the next day.

These parcel special trains have stoppages at Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Raipur, Uslapur, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior Agra cantt and New Delhi. The special comprises 15 parcel van coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

These train services can be utilised for the transportation of various essential commodities. Station Managers and Parcel Supervisors at the stations will provide further details of the train schedule. Merchants and interested supplier parties can also contact parcel offices at the stations and Station Managers to transport essential goods.

