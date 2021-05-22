Kisan Rail leaves for Delhi with 544 tonnes of mangoes

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2021 23:07 IST

It is highest parcel loading in a single day in the ECoR history, say officials

The Waltair Division has once again created a record parcel loading of 544 tonnes of mangoes, loaded at Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar (New Delhi), in a single Kisan Rail on Saturday.

It is ever highest record parcel loading in a single day in the history of East Coast Railway. With this, the division has sent more more than 6,000 tonnes of mangoes to New Delhi through 19 kisan trains, since April 17.

Waltair Division continues its efforts for the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the pandemic.

Despite odd situations, the division is running parcel special trains and Kisan Special Trains to boost income to the farm sector, by providing hassle-free, safe and speedy transport services of agricultural produce, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, appreciated the relentless efforts of the staff in continuing the record performance. He appealed to the farmers, traders and the exporters to utilise the opportunity of Kisan Rail Special Trains for safe and speedy transportation of the fruits.

50% subsidy

Under this Kisan Rail, the Union government is giving subsidy to the tune of 50% in freight charges.

This will help farmers to bring their produce to national markets at competitive prices and at a fast pace. It would help increase farmers’ income.