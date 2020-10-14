Kisan Rail freight to be subsidised by 50%

ANANTAPUR

14 October 2020 01:04 IST

Railways converts train into a time-tabled service for the benefit of farmers

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries will bear 50% of the freight charges if farmers send their produce via Kisan Rail. A decision to this effect was taken by Secretary Pushpa Subramanyam on a representation given by Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, the MP also announced that the Railway Board had turned the Kisan Rail into a Weekly Time-Tabled train between Anantapur and Adarsh Nagar in Delhi. The major advantage of converting the train into a regular time-tabled train will be the booking of part consignments in a 23-tonne bogie.

Initially, the train will leave Anantapur on Saturday night so that by Monday afternoon, the fruits reach Delhi when the markets are open. The normal freight from Anantapur to Adarsh Nagar is ₹5,136 per tonne, which will be now charged at ₹2,568 per tonne. This scheme is being run as a pilot project for six months with a promise to extend it further if needed.

The Food Processing Industry has initially set aside ₹2.9 crore as subsidy for such transport of agriculture and horticulture goods through this train, and as and when the Railways sends the bills, it would be automatically transferred to their account from this fund. “If a further amount is needed, it will also be sanctioned by the Food Processing Industries Ministry,” Mr. Rangaiah added.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu, who was present on the occasion, said the next train is likely to be sent on October 17 from Anantapur railway station. A passenger bogie is also attached to the Kisan Train so that farmers or their representatives can buy a ticket for ₹800 and travel along with the produce to the mandi.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, appreciating the role of the Horticulture Department and District Collector in making the Kisan Rail a success, said that the services of the Agriculture Marketing Department would also be utilised to make this facility reach more farmers. Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav was also present on the occasion.