Kirandul-Vizag special derails

The locomotive and coach of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special express jumped the rails, owing to alleged removal of fish plates, reportedly by the Maoists, at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh late on Friday night. However, there were no casualties.

The coach and engine were re-railed and the track restoration was completed by 10.45 a.m. on Saturday.

According to information reaching here, the coach was re-railed by 4 a.m. but the locomotive could be put back on track by around 10 a.m. and subsequently the track was cleared for operations.

Meanwhile, train no. 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special express, leaving Kirandul on April 25, has been cancelled due to non-availability of the pairing train, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R). The passengers have been requested to make a note of the changes.