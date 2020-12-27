Kiran Kumar looted govt. land: Minister

CHITTOOR

27 December 2020 00:00 IST

Ridiculous that Naidu has made his brother the TDP’s general secretary, says Ramachandra Reddy

Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday alleged that former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, had looted government lands in Piler Assembly constituency during his regime.

Addressing a public gathering at Piler, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that Piler had slipped into backwardness by at least three decades compared to the rest of the State, and alleged that the former Chief Minister was interested only in developing areas close to his native place of Kalikiri, while ignoring the rest of Piler constituency.

Taking a dig at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said that during the 2014 elections, Mr. Naidu had at a public meeting in Piler termed N. Kishore Kumar Reddy (Mr. Kiran’s brother) a ‘red sanders’ smuggler. “It is ridiculous that Mr. Naidu has now made the same person the TDP’s general secretary,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister observed that those who never worked for the constituency’s development had no moral right to seek votes.

Earlier, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Piler. Senior party leaders and government officials were present. Later, the Minister inaugurated additional blocks constructed at a cost of ₹5.5 crore at the Government Cluster Hospital at Punganur.