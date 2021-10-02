Kinetic Green Energy keen on setting up vehicle manufacturing unit in Vizag

Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited Sulajja Firodia Motwani discussing the firm’s plans with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

Vijayawada

02 October 2021 00:48 IST

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd. has expressed interest in setting up a premium electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam and creating infrastructure such as battery making units and swapping stations in the State at an estimated cost of ₹1,750 crore.

Company founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani and co-founder Rithesh Mantri conveyed it to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during an interaction at his camp office on Friday.

The Pune-based firm had already established an electric vehicle manufacturing unit with a production capacity of 6,000 vehicles at Ahmed Nagar in Maharashtra.

Special Chief Secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Y. Srilakshmi and Director of Industries J.V.N. Subrahmaniam were present.