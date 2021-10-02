Kinetic Green Energy keen on setting up vehicle manufacturing unit in Vizag

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd. has expressed interest in setting up a premium electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam and creating infrastructure such as battery making units and swapping stations in the State at an estimated cost of ₹1,750 crore.

Company founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani and co-founder Rithesh Mantri conveyed it to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during an interaction at his camp office on Friday.

The Pune-based firm had already established an electric vehicle manufacturing unit with a production capacity of 6,000 vehicles at Ahmed Nagar in Maharashtra.

Special Chief Secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Y. Srilakshmi and Director of Industries J.V.N. Subrahmaniam were present.