Kin ransack IVF centre after woman’s death in Anantapur

August 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Mild tension prevailed after the family members of a middle-aged woman reportedly ransacked an IVF centre in Anantapur where she died while undergoing treatment.

Moideen Bi (32) was reportedly undergoing In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment at the clinic. Married for seven years to Vannur Saheb, a CRPF constable, the woman had been visiting the clinic regularly for the last three months, upon the advice of a gynaecologist.

The woman underwent a surgery on August 22 (Tuesday) afternoon. After repeated queries by the family members about the condition of the woman, the clinic staff confirmed her death at around 8 p.m.

Even as the hospital authorities were trying to convince the relatives of the woman, the latter reportedly assaulted an anaesthetist and ransacked the clinic. The police rushed to the spot and pacified the family members. The body has been shifted for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

The police said that the District Medical and Health Officer would be notified about the incident.