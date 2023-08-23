HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kin ransack IVF centre after woman’s death in Anantapur

August 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Mild tension prevailed after the family members of a middle-aged woman reportedly ransacked an IVF centre in Anantapur where she died while undergoing treatment.

Moideen Bi (32) was reportedly undergoing In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment at the clinic. Married for seven years to Vannur Saheb, a CRPF constable, the woman had been visiting the clinic regularly for the last three months, upon the advice of a gynaecologist.

The woman underwent a surgery on August 22 (Tuesday) afternoon. After repeated queries by the family members about the condition of the woman, the clinic staff confirmed her death at around 8 p.m.

Even as the hospital authorities were trying to convince the relatives of the woman, the latter reportedly assaulted an anaesthetist and ransacked the clinic. The police rushed to the spot and pacified the family members. The body has been shifted for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

The police said that the District Medical and Health Officer would be notified about the incident.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.