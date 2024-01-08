ADVERTISEMENT

Kin of Kovvur Dalit youth who died by suicide over ‘humiliation by police’ given house site patta, job

January 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

21-year-old Mahesh ended his life on November 15 after he was arrested and allegedly humiliated by the police in connection with a case of dispute over a political party banner

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha hands overa job appointment order to a family member of Bontha Mahesh, at the Collector’s office at Rajamahendravaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Monday handed over a house site patta and an appointment order for an outsourced job to the family members of 21-year-old Dalit youth, Bontha Mahesh, at the Collector office in Rajamahendravaram City. 

In November 2023, Mr. Mahesh ended his life after he was arrested and allegedly humiliated by the police. The police had arrested him in connection with a case of dispute over the removal of a YSRCP flex banner at Dommeru village under Kovvuru police limits. 

Mr. Mahesh died while undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital in Vijayawada on November 15, 2023.  Ms. Madhavilatha has said that three cents of land had been allocated to his family and an outsourced job to his brother Mr. Suresh, as part of the ex-gratia offered by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

