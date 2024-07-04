ADVERTISEMENT

Kin of girl who died in madrasa in Vijayawada demand justice

Published - July 04, 2024 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Alleging foul play, the girl’s parents demand that the head of the institution be arrested

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Family members of the girl who died in a madrasa recently staging a demonstration at the Police Commissioner’s office in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The family members of Shaik Karishma, who died under suspicious circumstances in a madrasa in Vijayawada a few days ago, staged a protest on July 4 (Thursday), demanding that the police arrest the head of the institution.

Karishma’s parents, Shaik Mastan Bi and Sk. Subhani, and the family members staged a demonstration in front of the Police Commissioner’s office.

“The girl fell sick on June 27. She vomited. But the madrasa authorities neither provided her treatment nor alerted us,” Ms. Mastan Bi alleged.

Karishma, a native of Angaluru village in Krishna district, had been studying in the residential institution at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada for the last 18 months. She died on June 28. Her family members suspected foul play over the death of the girl.

The police, education and food control authorities inspected the madrasa. The parents have taken away their children from the madrasa to their homes after the incident.

