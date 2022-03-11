Kin of COVID-19 victims ‘conned’ in name of ex gratia in Tirupati

Fraudsters ‘siphon away’ money from bank accounts

Fraudsters ‘siphon away’ money from bank accounts

At a time when many families, having lost their breadwinners to coronavirus infection, are still struggling to come to terms with the losses in Tirupati, fraudsters are siphoning away money from their bank accounts on the pretext of providing compensation.

A woman from Thathayagunta in the city, who lost her husband to COVID-19 recently, reportedly fell prey to fraudsters who siphoned away ₹1 lakh in two instalments from her bank account.

The woman reportedly received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as a government officer and offered her ex gratia for her husband’s death. The person allegedly asked the woman to deposit ₹20,000 into a bank account through UPI transaction. He promised her that the amount would not be debited from her account, but generate a ‘failed transaction’ message which would be needed for processing the application for ex gratia.

However, the amount got debited from the account after woman made the transaction. Confused, she rang up the man who took her debit card details, promising that the money would be credited back to the account. soon. However, he allegedly withdrew ₹80,000 from the account, totaling ₹1 lakh.

In a similar fashion, another woman from Korlagunta lost ₹20,000 and ₹60,000 in quick succession. The women approached their respective bank branches, only to realise that they were conned. The cybercrime police have registered cases and investigating.

Admitting that such cyberfrauds are on the rise across the State, Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu has appealed to the people not to fall prey to the ‘evil designs of fraudsters’.

Helplines

He requested the people to call the 24x7 helpline number 155260, ‘Cyber Mitra’ at 9121211100 or Tirupati police WhatsApp number 8099999977 in case they receive such calls from untrustworthy sources.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police E. Supraja inaugurated a building for the Retired Police Officers Association in Balaji Colony on Friday. “Having served the department for four decades, the retired cops should not run from pillar to post for their benefits. This forum will discuss their problems,” she said. Association president Markonda Reddy was present.