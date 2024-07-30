Kin of boy who died at Nellore school get ex gratia of ₹5 lakh

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja on July 30 (Tuesday) handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh as ex gratia by the State government to the parents of Guru Mahendra (14), who died while playing at KNR Municipal High School last week.

“I will try to provide a house site from the state government to the bereaved family. Strict action will be taken if any negligence in the case is found,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy said.

Guru Mahendra died after he fell off an under-construction building on the school premises. District Education Officer P.V.J. Rama Rao ordered a probe. District Collector O. Anand As will take appropriate action based on the inquiry report.

The Collector earlier announced that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana would give away the ex gratia amount to the family. As the Minister was not available in Nellore, the MLA gave away the cheque for the ex gratia amount to the bereaved family.