Kin of 17 deceased home guards given jobs in Krishna district

March 31, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Superintendent of Police P. Joshua issued appointment orders to the dependants of 17 home guards, who died in harness.

Mr. Joshua, along with Additional Superintendents of Police Venkata Ramanjaneyulu and S.V.D. Prasad, gave the appointment orders to the family members of the deceased home guards at the District Police Headquarters here on Friday.

Emotional scenes were witnessed when the beneficiaries broke down while receiving the letters. They thanked Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and the SP for giving them jobs.

Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Masum Basha, Guvidada DSP Satyanandam and other officers were present.