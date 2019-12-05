Kin blame doctor for girl’s death, ransack hospital

A private hospital in the city was ransacked on Thursday by a patient’s relatives who alleged that she died due to the faulty treatment by a doctor.

A five-year-old child, Monisha Reddy, was admitted to the hospital three days ago, where she was treated for fever. As her condition deteriorated in a few hours, the family members took her to a corporate hospital in Chennai for better treatment. Her condition worsened and she succumbed there. Quoting the Chennai hospital, the family complained that the child was treated for dengue in Tirupati, though she showed no such symptoms, which caused the death.

The enraged relatives staged a demonstration in front of the hospital on Thursday. They allegedly manhandled the hospital’s Chairman, K. Satish, ransacked the furniture and even attacked the nursing staff. Local policemen rushed to the spot and safely escorted Dr. Satish to the station, virtually rescuing him from mob fury.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Tirupati secretary B. Yugandar said they had requested the police to book a case as per Act No.11 of 2008 on the attackers, who could get punishment of up to three years in jail.

“Let the case sheets be studied by the appropriate authorities to find out lapses, if any. Nobody has the right to assault anybody. We have photographic evidence of the mob attack,” Dr. Yugandar said.