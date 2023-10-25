HamberMenu
KIMS to provide oncology services in Ongole of Andhra Pradesh soon

Treatment for cancer in any part of the body is now covered under Dr.YSR Aarogyasri health scheme, says Special Officer

October 25, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) will provide treatment for cancer shortly.

KIMS Exective Director T. Giri Naidu laid the foundation stone for the oncology block in the presence of, among others, Dr.YSR Aarogyasri Special Officer Yadala Ashok Babu.

‘’Treatment for cancer in any part of the body is now covered under the health scheme,” Dr. Ashok Babu said. Sanction for various surgeries would be provided within 24 hours of request by patients holding health cards in the 2,293 empanelled hospitals, including 204 hospitals outside the State, he said.

A new nursing block was inaugurated on the occasion. It offered B.Sc. Nursing and Midwifery course to students, said Principal K. Rajani.

