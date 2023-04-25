HamberMenu
KIMS Saveera of Anantapur wins CAHO award

April 25, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Anantapur-based KIMS Saveera Hospital has won the ‘The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations’ (CAHO) Award for Awareness-Compliance-Excellence (ACE) Quality Improvement Programme for Central Sterile Supply Department CSSD 2022 in the Medium Healthcare Organization category. The award was presented to the hospital’s managing director Kishore Reddy in the CAHOCON - 7th international conference of Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations at Hyderabad.

On basis of the physical audit scores, hospitals upon meeting minimum of 80% compliance are given the ACE certificate. KIMS Saveera topped in the audit by scoring 95% and winning the award for the south region and is among the five hospitals all over India in this category, a release said on Thursday.

