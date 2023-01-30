ADVERTISEMENT

KIMS Kurnool doctors perform complex surgery

January 30, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old youth Shaik Rafiq met with an accident in the city leading to multiple fractures of femoral bones of the head, neck and hip, and the doctors at KIMS Kurnool took up the complex surgery and the youth is back on his feet.

A release from the hospital on Sunday said the complex operation was performed by orthopaedic consultants P. Kiran Kumar and Ganesh Kumar Reddy in November after several hospitals refused to admit the patient. Only two in a million cases per annum meet with such an accident, doctors said. The patient Rafiq came to KIMS Kurnool hospital two days ago walking normally for a review.

‘We examined the MRI and CT scan of the patient, his hip joint, femoral head, and neck got badly fractured. The bones almost broke into pieces. Initially, we salvaged the blood flow to the bones and restored the broken pieces using Safe Surgical Dislocation, a rare procedure. Damage of both the Femoral head and neck is a very rare case,” he said.

