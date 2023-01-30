HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KIMS Kurnool doctors perform complex surgery

January 30, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old youth Shaik Rafiq met with an accident in the city leading to multiple fractures of femoral bones of the head, neck and hip, and the doctors at KIMS Kurnool took up the complex surgery and the youth is back on his feet.

A release from the hospital on Sunday said the complex operation was performed by orthopaedic consultants P. Kiran Kumar and Ganesh Kumar Reddy in November after several hospitals refused to admit the patient. Only two in a million cases per annum meet with such an accident, doctors said. The patient Rafiq came to KIMS Kurnool hospital two days ago walking normally for a review.

‘We examined the MRI and CT scan of the patient, his hip joint, femoral head, and neck got badly fractured. The bones almost broke into pieces. Initially, we salvaged the blood flow to the bones and restored the broken pieces using Safe Surgical Dislocation, a rare procedure. Damage of both the Femoral head and neck is a very rare case,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.