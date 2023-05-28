May 28, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST - KURNOOL

In a rare case, an eight-day-old baby from Atmakur of Nandyal district was successfully treated for severe kidney problems for three weeks at KIMS Hospital in Kurnool under the Arogyasri scheme.

The doctors used peritoneal dialysis to reduce the baby’s high creatinine levels of 16 mg/dl against a normal of 0.2 to 0.9 mg/dl. The newborn was put in neonatal care with ventilator support.

Neonatologists Dr. H.A. Naveed, Dr. Bharath Reddy, Dr. N. Bharathi, and Renal Specialist Dr. Ananth explained that the baby was dehydrated due to low intake. It lost weight and developed seizures, they said.

Parents of the baby, Shabbir Hussain and Abu Saleha thanked the doctors. The baby is now being breastfed, and its body weight is improving, said the doctors.

