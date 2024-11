KIMS-Bollineni Hospital chief executive officer and chief cardiologist Dr. N. Ramaraju on Wednesday announced that heart surgeries would be performed with the support of artificial intelligence (AI) in Rajamahendravaram. Speaking at a press conference here, Dr. Ramaraju claimed that the AI-based heart surgery facility would be available and done only in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry