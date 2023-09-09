HamberMenu
Killing oneself not a solution to any problem, says Vijayawada psychiatrist Ayodhya Ramaiah

September 09, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Solution to a problem lies not in suicide but in living and addressing it, said psychiatrist K. Ayodhya Ramaiah of Sri Manasa Psychiatric Nursing Home here on Saturday.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Creating hope through action’, organised by the department of psychology in Andhra Loyola College in association with Magic Youth and All India Catholic University Federation to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, Dr. Ayodhya said failures, stress, frustration and hopelessness were not reasons to take one’s life.

Later, at a panel discussion titled ‘Suicide Prevention: Discussing Intersectionality, Fostering Awareness, Support and Resilience’ was moderated by Pity Parker. Founder- director of YES-J Sheela Nocolas, psychologist Bhargav Ram and head of the department of psychology Rani were on the panel.

Competitions in activities such as debate, essay writing and poster presentation were organised. Vice-principal of the UG wing Kiran, head of the department of political science Samuel Dayakar and others were present.

