Kids give their best at sports meet

Hundreds of physically challenged people including many children competed in a variety of sports such as shot-put, running, long jump and javelin throw as well as indoor games like chess and carrom at Police Parade Grounds, Suryabagh in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Joint Collector–II V. Suryakala inaugurated the event as chief guest. Physically challenged persons took part in a march past before the start of the sporting events.

Speaking during the inaugural of the programme, Ms. Suryakala said that such events will help identify talent among the physically challenged persons, and will also help increase their self confidence. She said that it was good to see many people from 20 organisations across the district coming forward to take part in the event.

The government is introducing various schemes for their welfare and we will make sure that they will benefit through these schemes, she said.

A number of sporting events such as sprinting, javelin throw, tricycle rally and other games were also organised. Winners of the sports meet would be given prizes on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed on December 3.