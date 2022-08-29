Kids’ Care Center opened in Vizianagaram

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani on Monday said that the children suffering from autism would be able to lead a normal life when they were given confidence and support by family members.

She inaugurated Kids’ Care Center on Ring Road here and congratulated the CEO of the institute Pavan Kumar for establishing it in the city, saying that such facilities were so far available only in major cities.

Venkata Padma Hospital managing director M. Venkateswara Rao and the director of the center V. Nagendra were among those present.