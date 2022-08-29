Kids’ Care Center opened in Vizianagaram
Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani on Monday said that the children suffering from autism would be able to lead a normal life when they were given confidence and support by family members.
She inaugurated Kids’ Care Center on Ring Road here and congratulated the CEO of the institute Pavan Kumar for establishing it in the city, saying that such facilities were so far available only in major cities.
Venkata Padma Hospital managing director M. Venkateswara Rao and the director of the center V. Nagendra were among those present.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.